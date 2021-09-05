Analysis shows most expensive gas in Breckenridge
(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Breckenridge?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Breckenridge area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.62 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Breckenridge area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1602 W Walker St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1311 E Walker St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
