Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Monahans

(MONAHANS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Monahans?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monahans area appeared to be at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 310 S Main Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Chevron 1911 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.