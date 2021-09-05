Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Monahans
(MONAHANS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Monahans?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monahans area appeared to be at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
