Don’t overpay for gas in Mineral: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MINERAL, VA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Mineral area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mineral area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mineral area appeared to be at Pure, at 628 Louisa Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mineral area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 628 Louisa Ave, Mineral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 60 Davis Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.