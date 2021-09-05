CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

Paying too much for gas Lamar? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 4 days ago
(LAMAR, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Lamar?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lamar area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 300 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lamar area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug

300 N Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.04

Loaf 'N Jug

1107 S Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.39

Valero

1406 S Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.38
$3.09

Conoco

1115 N Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lamar Updates

Lamar Updates

Lamar, CO
With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

