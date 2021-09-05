CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Odessa?

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bnFHGXp00

(ODESSA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Odessa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Odessa area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Riders, at 404 N 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Riders

404 N 2Nd St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

309 S 2Nd St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$2.92

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 104 N Second St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
41
Followers
266
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy