Where’s the most expensive gas in Rawlins?

(RAWLINS, WY) Gas prices vary across the Rawlins area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rawlins area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 302 Airport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 302 Airport Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.79

Flying J 1 Johnson Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.00 $ 4.25 $ 3.83 card card $ 3.72 $ 4.00 $ 4.25 $ 3.83

Sinclair 2010 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.70 $ 4.02 $ 4.34 $ 3.86

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.