High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Douglas as of Sunday

(DOUGLAS, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Douglas area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.41 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Douglas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 S Riverbend Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 111 S Riverbend Dr, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 4.00 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.41 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.