Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Houghton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houghton area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.02 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houghton area appeared to be at Krist, at 824 Shelden Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 824 Shelden Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BP 112 Front St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Holiday 100 Hancock St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.73 $ 3.16

Krist 706 W Quincy St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Krist 47775 Us-41, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BP 20 Baltic Ave, South Range

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.