CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Houghton

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfsVh_0bnFHB8C00

(HOUGHTON, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Houghton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houghton area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.02 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houghton area appeared to be at Krist, at 824 Shelden Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

824 Shelden Ave, Houghton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

BP

112 Front St, Hancock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Holiday

100 Hancock St, Hancock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.46
$3.73
$3.16

Krist

706 W Quincy St, Hancock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Krist

47775 Us-41, Houghton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

BP

20 Baltic Ave, South Range
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.99
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
21
Followers
282
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Houghton, MI
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy