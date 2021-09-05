Don’t overpay for gas in North Manchester: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in North Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Manchester area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Manchester area appeared to be at CITGO, at 3 W In-114.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Manchester area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 3 W In-114, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.22 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 410 E Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.37 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Casey's 810 W Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.24

Huck's 104 Wabash Rd, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3 W In-114. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.