CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

Don’t overpay for gas in North Manchester: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDXPK_0bnFHAFT00

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in North Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Manchester area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Manchester area appeared to be at CITGO, at 3 W In-114.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Manchester area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

3 W In-114, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.25
$3.55
$3.22
card
card$2.95
$3.32
$3.72
$3.29

Phillips 66

410 E Main St, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.37
$3.74
$3.25

Casey's

810 W Main St, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.49
$3.24

Huck's

104 Wabash Rd, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3 W In-114. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
45
Followers
276
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy