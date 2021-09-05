Analysis shows most expensive gas in Moab

(MOAB, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Moab?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $3.81, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Moab area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moab area appeared to be at Shell, at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 3.99

Texaco 555 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.86 $ 4.13 $ --

Chevron 817 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.96 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.96 $ 4.09 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.