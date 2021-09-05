CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Moab

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 4 days ago
(MOAB, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Moab?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $3.81, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Moab area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moab area appeared to be at Shell, at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.21
$3.99

Texaco

555 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.86
$4.13
$--

Chevron

817 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.96
$4.09
$3.99
card
card$3.79
$3.96
$4.09
$3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

