Where’s the most expensive gas in Gunnison?
(GUNNISON, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Gunnison area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gunnison area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.83 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 201 E Tomichi Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.84
$4.19
$4.49
$3.88
|card
card$3.84
$--
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.14
$4.44
$3.68
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 880 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0