Where’s the most expensive gas in Gunnison?

(GUNNISON, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Gunnison area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gunnison area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 201 E Tomichi Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 201 E Tomichi Ave, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.44 $ --

Love's Country Store 108 S 12Th St, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.88 card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

Conoco 821 W. Tomichi Ave, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ 3.68

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 880 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.