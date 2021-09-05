Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ferriday
(FERRIDAY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Ferriday area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ferriday area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ferriday area appeared to be at Chevron, at 8676 Us-84.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
