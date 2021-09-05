Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ferriday

(FERRIDAY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Ferriday area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ferriday area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ferriday area appeared to be at Chevron, at 8676 Us-84.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 8676 Us-84, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Taunton's 801 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Trak 1504 Ee Wallace Blvd N, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.