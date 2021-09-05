CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ferriday

Ferriday Post
(FERRIDAY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Ferriday area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ferriday area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ferriday area appeared to be at Chevron, at 8676 Us-84.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

8676 Us-84, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05

Taunton's

801 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Trak

1504 Ee Wallace Blvd N, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Chevron#Citgo
