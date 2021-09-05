Where’s the most expensive gas in Willcox?

(WILLCOX, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Willcox?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Willcox area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1203 W Rex Allen Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Willcox area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1203 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.