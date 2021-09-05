CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homer, AK

Don’t overpay for gas in Homer: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bnFH5v500

(HOMER, AK) Gas prices vary across the Homer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Homer area ranged from $3.7 per gallon to $3.72, with an average price of $3.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Homer area appeared to be at Essential, at 94 Sterling Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Essential

94 Sterling Hwy, Homer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.82
$3.92
$--

Short Stop

3375 Sterling Hwy, Homer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Home Run Oil at 60998 East End Rd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

Homer, AK
10
Followers
97
Post
962
Views
ABOUT

With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Home Run Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy