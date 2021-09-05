Don’t overpay for gas in Homer: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HOMER, AK) Gas prices vary across the Homer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Homer area ranged from $3.7 per gallon to $3.72, with an average price of $3.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Homer area appeared to be at Essential, at 94 Sterling Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Essential 94 Sterling Hwy, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ --

Short Stop 3375 Sterling Hwy, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Home Run Oil at 60998 East End Rd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.