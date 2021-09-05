Paying too much for gas Libby? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LIBBY, MT) Gas prices vary across the Libby area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Libby area was $3.39 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.31 to $3.52 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 3489 Us-2 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 3489 Us-2 S, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Cenex 120 W 9Th St, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.