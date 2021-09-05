Paying too much for gas Caribou? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CARIBOU, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Caribou?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Caribou area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Tulsa, at 539 Access Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Caribou area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Tulsa 539 Access Hwy, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 35 Bennett Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.