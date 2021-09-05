Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Healy

(HEALY, AK) Gas prices vary across the Healy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.61 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Healy area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Healy area appeared to be at Shell, at 2485 Parks Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2485 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Vitus at Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.