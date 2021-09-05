Analysis shows most expensive gas in La Junta

(LA JUNTA, CO) Gas prices vary across the La Junta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.64 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Junta area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 308 E 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Junta area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.