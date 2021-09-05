Paying too much for gas Wall? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WALL, SD) Gas prices vary across the Wall area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.50 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wall area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 218 South Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wall area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 218 South Blvd, Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Conoco 311 South Blvd , Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to De's at 216 W 7Th Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.