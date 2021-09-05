Are you overpaying for gas in Gardiner? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GARDINER, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Gardiner area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gardiner area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at Grand Loop Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gardiner area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair Grand Loop Rd, Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 401 Scott St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.