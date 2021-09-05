Don’t overpay for gas in Green River: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Green River?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Green River area ranged from $3.86 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Green River area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 1775 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 1775 W Main St, Green River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.08 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.13

Love's Travel Stop 1810 W Main St, Green River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.08 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1224 E Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.