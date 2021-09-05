High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Parksville as of Sunday
(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Parksville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parksville area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 270 Stewarts Ln .
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Battlefield Station at 303 E 2Nd St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0