High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Parksville as of Sunday

(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Parksville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parksville area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 270 Stewarts Ln .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 270 Stewarts Ln , Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49

Shell 222 E 2Nd St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 60 Bluegrass Pike, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Battlefield Station at 303 E 2Nd St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.