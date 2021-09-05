Where’s the most expensive gas in Great River?

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Gas prices vary across the Great River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Great River area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great River area appeared to be at Stop and Fuel, at 1171 Sunrise Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Stop and Fuel 1171 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil 3775 Express Dr N, Ronkonkoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4200 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Shell 4576 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.39 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Speedway 214 Islip Ave , Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

BP 4909 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 221 W Main St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.