Great River, NY

Where's the most expensive gas in Great River?

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 4 days ago
(GREAT RIVER, NY) Gas prices vary across the Great River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Great River area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great River area appeared to be at Stop and Fuel, at 1171 Sunrise Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Stop and Fuel

1171 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.75
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.95
$4.19
$--

Mobil

3775 Express Dr N, Ronkonkoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4200 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39

Shell

4576 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$4.09
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$3.39
$4.19
$4.49
$4.09

Speedway

214 Islip Ave , Islip
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35

BP

4909 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 221 W Main St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

