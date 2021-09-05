Don’t overpay for gas in Buxton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BUXTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Buxton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buxton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buxton area appeared to be at Pure, at 46792 Nc-12.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 46792 Nc-12, Buxton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.24

Valero 47237 Nc-12, Buxton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 46898 Nc-12. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.