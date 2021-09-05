CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seligman, AZ

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seligman

Posted by 
Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 4 days ago
(SELIGMAN, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Seligman?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seligman area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 527 W Chino St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

527 W Chino St, Seligman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

21355 W I-40, Seligman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 506 W Chino St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seligman News Beat

Seligman News Beat

Seligman, AZ
