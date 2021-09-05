Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seligman

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Seligman?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seligman area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 527 W Chino St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 527 W Chino St, Seligman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 21355 W I-40, Seligman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 506 W Chino St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.