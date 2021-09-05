CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medway, ME

Paying too much for gas Medway? Analysis shows most expensive station

Medway Post
Medway Post
 4 days ago
(MEDWAY, ME) Gas prices vary across the Medway area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Medway area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 1941 Medway Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

1941 Medway Rd, Medway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.43

CITGO

2201 Medway Rd, Medway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dysart's at 2154 Medway Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

