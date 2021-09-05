Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eatonton

(EATONTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Eatonton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eatonton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eatonton area appeared to be at BP, at 121 Gray Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eatonton area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 121 Gray Rd, Eatonton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 105 Gray Rd, Eatonton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ingles at 754 Monticello Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.