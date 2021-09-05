Where’s the most expensive gas in Las Vegas?

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Gas prices vary across the Las Vegas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Las Vegas area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 2401 N Grand Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 2401 N Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Speedway 1 Romeroville Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.