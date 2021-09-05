Don’t overpay for gas in Big Rapids: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Rapids?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Rapids area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 21445 Perry St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Rapids area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 21445 Perry St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.77 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Beacon & Bridge Market 21060 19 Mile Rd, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Amoco 620 Maple St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.24

Marathon 710 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.25

Sunoco 525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Speedway 19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 613 S State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.