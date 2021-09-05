CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Big Rapids: Analysis shows most expensive station

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 4 days ago
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Rapids?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Rapids area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 21445 Perry St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Rapids area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

21445 Perry St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.16
$3.51
$3.77
$3.25
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.25

Beacon & Bridge Market

21060 19 Mile Rd, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

Amoco

620 Maple St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.54
$3.84
$3.24

Marathon

710 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.25

Sunoco

525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.24

Speedway

19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 613 S State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

