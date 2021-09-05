Analysis shows most expensive gas in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Geneva?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Geneva area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Geneva area appeared to be at Byrne Dairy, at 201 Castle St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Geneva area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Byrne Dairy 201 Castle St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Valero 14 Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Fastrac 371 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Kwik Fill 390 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Speedway 185 N Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Castle Rd. Mini Mart 803 Cr-4, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 14 Exchange St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.