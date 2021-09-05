Analysis shows most expensive gas in Geneva
(GENEVA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Geneva?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Geneva area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Geneva area appeared to be at Byrne Dairy, at 201 Castle St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Geneva area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 14 Exchange St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
