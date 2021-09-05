Don’t overpay for gas in Ionia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(IONIA, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Ionia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ionia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 875 E Lincoln Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ionia area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 875 E Lincoln Ave, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Shell 342 N Dexter St, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Mobil 703 W Lincoln Ave, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 121 N Dexter St, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 6006 N State Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.