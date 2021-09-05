Don’t overpay for gas in Ionia: Analysis shows most expensive station
(IONIA, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Ionia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ionia area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 875 E Lincoln Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ionia area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 6006 N State Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0