Ville Platte, LA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ville Platte

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 4 days ago
(VILLE PLATTE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Ville Platte area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ville Platte area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 214 Tate Cove Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

214 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

