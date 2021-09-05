Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ville Platte

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Ville Platte area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ville Platte area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 214 Tate Cove Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 214 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.