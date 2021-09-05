Are you overpaying for gas in Forrest City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FORREST CITY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Forrest City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Forrest City area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at E Broadway Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 207 Deadrick Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
