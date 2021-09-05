Don’t overpay for gas in Camden: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across the Camden area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camden area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camden area appeared to be at Valero, at 1425 California Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1425 California Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Express Lane 179 South Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2708 Adams, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Star Food Mart at 659 Bradley Ferry Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.