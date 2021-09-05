CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Don’t overpay for gas in Camden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bnFGg7Y00

(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across the Camden area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camden area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camden area appeared to be at Valero, at 1425 California Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1425 California Sw, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.69

Express Lane

179 South Sw, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2708 Adams, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Star Food Mart at 659 Bradley Ferry Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
162
Followers
353
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
City
Bradley, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Gasbuddy Sunday#Star Food Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy