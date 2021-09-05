Paying too much for gas Rutland? Analysis shows most expensive station

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Rutland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rutland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rutland area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 212 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.36 $ 3.58 $ --

Stewart's Shops 194 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.24

Stewart's Shops 232 Main St, West Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ --

Sunoco 100 State St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.12 $ 3.22 $ --

Irving 129 Grove St , Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 3.58 $ --

Sunoco 99 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to West St Corner at 377 West St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.