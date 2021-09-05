CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Paying too much for gas Rutland? Analysis shows most expensive station

Rutland News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuhGS_0bnFGfEp00

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Rutland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rutland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rutland area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

212 S Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.36
$3.58
$--

Stewart's Shops

194 Woodstock Ave, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.23
$3.43
$3.24

Stewart's Shops

232 Main St, West Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.75
$--

Sunoco

100 State St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.07
$3.17
$--
card
card$3.04
$3.12
$3.22
$--

Irving

129 Grove St , Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.33
$3.58
$--

Sunoco

99 Woodstock Ave, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to West St Corner at 377 West St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rutland, VT
With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

