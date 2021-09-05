Paying too much for gas Rutland? Analysis shows most expensive station
(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Rutland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rutland area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rutland area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.36
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.23
$3.43
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.07
$3.17
$--
|card
card$3.04
$3.12
$3.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.33
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to West St Corner at 377 West St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
