High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in De Soto as of Sunday

(DE SOTO, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in De Soto?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the De Soto area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the De Soto area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 518 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 518 S Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 12973 Mo-21, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 614 North Main, desoto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Casey's 1900 N Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.