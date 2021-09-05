CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in De Soto as of Sunday

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 4 days ago
(DE SOTO, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in De Soto?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the De Soto area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the De Soto area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 518 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

518 S Main St, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.32
$2.99

Phillips 66

12973 Mo-21, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.99

Phillips 66

3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

Phillips 66

614 North Main, desoto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.94

Casey's

1900 N Main St, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

