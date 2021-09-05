Paying too much for gas Newberry? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEWBERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Newberry?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newberry area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.96, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newberry area appeared to be at BP, at 11746 Sc Highway 34.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 11746 Sc Highway 34, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 12780 Sc-121, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

7-Eleven 117 West Drive, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.08

BP 1303 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1190 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

BP 3206 Main St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2802 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.