Are you overpaying for gas in Mountain Home? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Gas prices vary across the Mountain Home area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mountain Home area was $3.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.87 to $3.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1060 Us-20.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1060 Us-20, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.89

Chevron 3872 Ditto Creek Rd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.