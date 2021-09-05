CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

Don’t overpay for gas in Mt Sterling: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 4 days ago
(MT STERLING, KY) Gas prices vary across the Mt Sterling area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Sterling area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 3060 Owingsville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mt Sterling area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

3060 Owingsville Rd, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.54
$3.45

Shell

100 Clarence Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Shell

102 Stone Trace Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.69
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 520 Indian Mound Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

