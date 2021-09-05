Don’t overpay for gas in Mt Sterling: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MT STERLING, KY) Gas prices vary across the Mt Sterling area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Sterling area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 3060 Owingsville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mt Sterling area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 3060 Owingsville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.54 $ 3.45

Shell 100 Clarence Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Shell 102 Stone Trace Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 520 Indian Mound Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.