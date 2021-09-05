CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Alexander City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 4 days ago
(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across the Alexander City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexander City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexander City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 186 Us-280 W .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexander City area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

186 Us-280 W , Kellyton
card$3.29
Marathon

3620 Us-280, Alexander City
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

