Are you overpaying for gas in Alexander City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across the Alexander City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexander City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexander City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 186 Us-280 W .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexander City area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 186 Us-280 W , Kellyton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3620 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.