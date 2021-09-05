Don’t overpay for gas in Pampa: Analysis shows most expensive station
(PAMPA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Pampa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pampa area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pampa area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1020 Frederick St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pampa area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$2.75
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.30
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump n Munch at 1342 N Hobart St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
