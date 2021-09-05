Where’s the most expensive gas in Yazoo City?

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Yazoo City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yazoo City area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yazoo City area appeared to be at Scott Petroleum, at 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Scott Petroleum 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Exxon 204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2129 Grand Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.