Yazoo City, MS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Yazoo City?

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NSxz_0bnFGY0c00

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Yazoo City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yazoo City area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yazoo City area appeared to be at Scott Petroleum, at 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Scott Petroleum

555 Haley Barbour Pkwy, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.82

Exxon

204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2129 Grand Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
101
Followers
344
Post
12K+
Views
With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

