Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Payne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT PAYNE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Fort Payne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Payne area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Payne area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Marathon 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.88

Bruce's Foodland Plus 202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Delta Express 4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Mapco 5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.