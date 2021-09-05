Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Payne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FORT PAYNE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Fort Payne area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Payne area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Payne area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$2.96
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0