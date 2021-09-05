CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Payne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 4 days ago
(FORT PAYNE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Fort Payne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Payne area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Payne area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Marathon

1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.88

Bruce's Foodland Plus

202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$2.96
$3.21
$2.99

Delta Express

4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99

Mapco

5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

