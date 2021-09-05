Where’s the most expensive gas in Douglas?

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Douglas area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Douglas area appeared to be at Chevron, at 461 N Pan American Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 461 N Pan American Ave, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1050 E 10Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.