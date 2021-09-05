CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Paying too much for gas Belle Glade? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bnFGVMR00

(BELLE GLADE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Belle Glade area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belle Glade area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belle Glade area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 281 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

281 S Main St, Belle Glade
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

9 Nw Ave L, Belle Glade
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.79
$3.99
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 890 Us-27 N. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
103
Followers
435
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy