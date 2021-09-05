Paying too much for gas Belle Glade? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BELLE GLADE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Belle Glade area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belle Glade area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belle Glade area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 281 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 281 S Main St, Belle Glade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 9 Nw Ave L, Belle Glade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 890 Us-27 N. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.