Altus, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Altus? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 4 days ago
(ALTUS, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Altus?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Altus area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Altus area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 619 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Altus area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

619 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.24
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.24

Brewer's Auto Supply

1200 N Main , Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.29
$2.89

Conoco

2212 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.19
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

