Are you overpaying for gas in Altus? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ALTUS, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Altus?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Altus area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Altus area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 619 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Altus area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 619 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.24

Brewer's Auto Supply 1200 N Main , Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Conoco 2212 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.