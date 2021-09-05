Don’t overpay for gas in Pendleton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PENDLETON, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.70 for gas in the Pendleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pendleton area was $3.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.55 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pendleton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 220 Sw 12 St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 220 Sw 12 St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Sinclair 701 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.