Analysis shows most expensive gas in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Payson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Payson area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 706 E Az-260.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 706 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.49

76 Az-87 Mile 281 Marker, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 910 S Beeline Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.