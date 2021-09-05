Where’s the most expensive gas in Sunnyside?
(SUNNYSIDE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.85 for gas in the Sunnyside area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sunnyside area was $3.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.58 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sunnyside area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1005 Wallace Way.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sunnyside area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.95
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1601 E Lincoln Ave.. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
