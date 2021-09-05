CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Don’t overpay for gas in Lawrenceburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMtM1_0bnFGQwo00

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across the Lawrenceburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawrenceburg area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawrenceburg area appeared to be at Texaco, at W Gaines St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lawrenceburg area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04

Taz Mart

874 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Exxon

1198 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Quik Mart

710 E Gaines Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1602 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1609 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quik Mart at 2347 Us-43. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

