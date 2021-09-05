Don’t overpay for gas in Lawrenceburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across the Lawrenceburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawrenceburg area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawrenceburg area appeared to be at Texaco, at W Gaines St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lawrenceburg area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Taz Mart 874 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 1198 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quik Mart 710 E Gaines Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1602 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1609 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quik Mart at 2347 Us-43. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.